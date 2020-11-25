Rice Lake State Park will be partially closed during a special hunt to control the deer population on Dec. 5-6.
A day use area of the park will remain open to non-hunters at this time. Visitors are advised to wear blaze orange or blaze pink if they plan to be in the park while the hunt is in progress. Visitors should also check for hunt-related information on the park website and at the park office upon arrival if the office is open. All visitors should follow any hunt-related signage posted in the park.
Hunts will take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall as well. The DNR periodically allows deer hunts in state parks as a way to protect natural resources.
For a list of the locations, dates, and access restrictions for state park special deer hunts in 2020, go online to www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/hunting or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or call 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Details on which areas of each park affected by the special deer hunts can also be found in the “Visitor Alert” boxes on the individual park website pages.