Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners can plan ahead and sign up for USDA conservation funding. Troy Daniell, USDA−Natural Resources Conservation Service State Conservationist in Minnesota, announced farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) need to apply by Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, for funding in 2021. Applications are being taken at all USDA Service Centers in Minnesota.
EQIP is the primary program available to farmers and landowners for farm, ranch, and woodland conservation work, offering payments for more than 100 conservation practices.
“The Farm Bill allows NRCS to support conservation that ensures cost-effective financial assistance for improved soil health, water and air quality, and other natural resources benefits.” said Daniell.
All eligible applications received by Nov. 20, 2020, will be evaluated, prioritized, and ranked for funding in 2021. Farmers may contact their local USDA Service Center to get started on producer eligibility and planning. Daniell reminds farmers who are interested in practices that may require permits, such as manure storage or streambank restoration, to begin planning and seeking permits as soon as possible.
If funding allows, a second application cutoff will be set for March 5, 2021.
Landowners interested in applying for EQIP funding should contact their local NRCS office at the USDA Service Center their county. For more information, visit mn.nrcs.usda.gov.