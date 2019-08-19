Dr. Andrews Reeves has begun seeing patients at Allina Health Faribault Clinic. Reeves has practiced neurology for more than 20 years and has special interests in the areas of epilepsy and autonomic disorders.
“We are excited to have a neurologist of Reeves skill and experience coming to work with our patients at Allina Health Faribault Clinic,” said Dr. Sigrid Nelson, Faribault clinic lead physician. “His particular interests in epilepsy and autonomic disorders plus his expertise in EEG and EMG testing are a valuable addition to our team of specialists and family practice providers.”
Reeves’ interest in medicine began as a young boy when he followed his father — a now retired OB/GYN physician — on his rounds. His interest of medicine from that early age has developed into a love of working on complex problems and dealing with interesting people.
Reeves enjoys the human component of his practice as much as the science.
"I don’t treat symptoms, I treat people," Dr. Reeves says. "I like to have open and honest communication with my patients and I like to have fun. I’m a pretty easy-going guy in the office."
Reeves studied at Grinnell College, the University of Iowa, the Mayo Medical School and completed his neurology residency and a fellowship in EEG/Epilepsy through the Mayo Clinic.
Reeves and his wife have two high school-age daughters, Alanna and Quinn, who are homeschooled by their mother. The girls enjoy baking, languages, singing, and math. Together, the family enjoys various games, singing, and baking.