Minnesotans will encounter limited services as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) prepares to launch the new MNDRIVE computer system on Nov. 16.
All online services will be unavailable beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Nov. 15.
Online class D knowledge test registration and online vehicle registration renewal are currently unavailable.
DVS exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices will close or limit services beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) through Nov. 14.
Offices will reopen and online services will resume Monday, Nov. 16 when MNDRIVE launches.
DPS-DVS asks Minnesotans visiting exam stations and deputy registrar offices to be patient as staff adjusts to using the new system.