St. Patrick's Catholic Church presents their St. Patrick's Day Celebration beginning with 9 a.m. Mass Sunday, March 15 at 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault. Mulligan stew will be served in the social hall until gone. The public is encouraged to attend this free event.
Entertainment will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring New Prague Area Concertina Club Band, dynamic concertina player and entertainer Jake Minar Bastyr and Kenny Pomije and his button accordion. A drawing for cash prizes will be held at 2:30 p.m., winners must be present. Free-will offerings will be accepted.