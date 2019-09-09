The District One Hospital Auxiliary hosts a gently used accessory sale from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Sept 23 to 24 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault. The sale includes purses, jewelry, scarves, wallets and more.

