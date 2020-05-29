Tracy Frederick Corcoran has been named the new Director of Teaching and Learning for Faribault Public Schools, pending School Board approval.
She will replace Ryan Krominga, who recently stepped down after serving in the position for two years.
Corcoran has been employed by Mankato Area Public Schools for the last 13 years. She has worked as an elementary teacher, instructional coach and, most recently, as the AVID District Director and Instructional Curriculum Coordinator.
“I was excited about the role of Director of Teaching and Learning as it provided an opportunity to continue my commitment to creating equitable opportunities for all students to achieve their full potential and to close the expectation, opportunity, and achievement gap,” Corcoran said. “This is the work that Faribault Public Schools is committed to, as well, and I look forward to what we will be able to accomplish together!”
Corcoran said she is looking forward to building on the strong foundation already in place in Faribault Public Schools, and working collaboratively with students, staff and families. She hopes to engage students with college, career and life readiness opportunities that will give them the skills necessary for success in any path they choose.
Corcoran lives in Mankato with her two children. She enjoys travel, baseball, the outdoors, arts and theatre.
“I look forward to engaging with the Faribault community and all it has to offer,” she said.