The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Faribault — Michaela Bruder, Cole Caron, Shu-Yang Dong, Andrew Dozark, Alex T Dunn, Kyra B Flom, Tyler J Hunt, Sophie K Kohl, Kaiden A Martiarena, Samantha E Pierce, Bailey L Seashore, Ramsey Shaffer and Johanna M Villa.
Nerstrand — Victoria R Clouse, Katelynn R Hope and Ahnacole B Washburn Chapman.