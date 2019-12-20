The Candlelight Event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E.
The evening will be a magical night of cross country skiing or snowshoeing — or walking, if there is no snow — on trails lit by the warm glow of luminaries. Help make a difference before, during or after the event by volunteering to help.
Volunteer roles
Help is needed from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Up to 35 - 40 volunteers are needed for this event. This would be a great group activity and snowshoes are available to rent.
Volunteer roles include:
• Lighting candles along four miles of flat trail and shorter loops from 4 to 5 p.m.
• Direct cars for parking from 4:30 to 7:40 p.m.
• Acting as crossing guards for County Road 29 (2 locations) from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Maintaining lighted candles on the trail between 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Tending to the bonfire from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
• Cleaning and picking up candles at the end of the evening from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Volunteers must be comfortable in dark, forested situations and physically able to work a minimum two-hour shift outside in the cold weather. They must be able to hike or snowshoe easy to moderate trails under winter conditions.
Instructions will be sent beforehand through email, as well as on-the-job training on event day.
For more information contact Park Specialist Emily Greger, Park Specialist at 507 384-6144 or emily.greger@state.mn.us.
Mailing address: Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 - 170 Street East, Nerstrand, MN 55053