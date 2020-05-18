On Thursday, May 14, 2020, a unique collaboration between the Faribault Diversity Coalition (FDC) and Isuroon, a Twin Cities nonprofit organization, addressed local food insecurity. The new partnership provided grocery store gift cards, rice, flour, sugar and dates. Over 285 Faribault households that are encountering economic struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic were recipients.
This food distribution event was possible because of donations from a local GoFundMe initiative, individual donations to FDC and the funding sources that support Isuroon. Those organizations include the Seward Co-op, Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Margaret Cargill Fund.
FDC proceeds totaled nearly $5,000 and included donations acquired through a Farmers Insurance award to Community Café and Thrivent Financial. These funds provided gift cards to a local grocery store, so that families could supplement other food distribution efforts with fresh produce and proteins of their choice.
Isuroon Executive Director Fartun Weli expressed her satisfaction at how appreciative families were to receive the much-needed help. “I am extremely happy with the FDC collaboration. It was so beautiful to see the two organizations come together to meet the needs of the community. I’m sure this is the first of many more wonderful collaborations,” stated Weli.
Jessica Thomas, FDC Board President, also agreed that the collaboration was a success and Lisa Simons, FDC Secretary, shared, “The people were so appreciative as we handed them the bags of food.”