A press release states beautifully decorated tables, special tea cups and a presentation on a Victorian Doll House welcomed all to a morning tea celebrating new and prospective members of the Josiah Edson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 1 at Highview Christiana Lutheran Church in Farmington.
Hostesses MaryAnn Dietz, Barbara Lang and Lou Ann Weflen served delicious tea sandwiches, scones, fruit and teas for the festive affair. Honored attendees included Sue Rew, Kay Brown, Kate Helgen, Emily Nesvold and Becky and Jackie Hunt.