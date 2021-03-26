The Cleland Farm of Northfield (established in 1871) and the Edward Smith farm of Wells (established in 1864) have been recognized by the Minnesota Farm Bureau as recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2021.
A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.