University of Minnesota Rural Stress Taskforce Extension Educator - Farm Safety & Health, Rural Stress Taskforce Director Emily Krekelberg and Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator, Rural Stress Taskforce Member Aly Kloeckner share a network of people and resources available throughout the state that support Minnesota's farmers:
• Mental Health Specialists Monica McConkey (218-280-7785) and Ted Matthews (320-266-2390)
• Free Farm Financial Counseling from UMN Extension, 1-800-232-9077
• Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline is free, 833-600-2670 x 1
• UMN Extension Coping with Rural Stress webpage: extension.umn.edu/rural-stress
• Minnesota Department of Agriculture Farm Stress webpage: mnfarmstress.com
Local Resources include:
• SE Minnesota Mobile Crisis Line: 1-844-274-7472
• SE Minnesota NAMI: https://namisemn.org/
"We know times are difficult for Minnesota farm families, but you are not alone…It’s okay to ask for help," a press release states. "As we face an unprecedented time of uncertainty and worry, we feel the impact of even the slightest change. It can make us feel overwhelmed, lost, and helpless. Extension wants to help."