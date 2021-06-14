Faribault Foods is one of 16 companies statewide to be recognized for its exceptional efforts to end hunger in its communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association Bag Hunger Campaign.
The campaign was coordinated by the grocers association and included over 300 of its retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state. In this year alone the organized efforts of the campaign and its participating companies collectively raised over 1.7 million meals. Since 2008, participants in the MGA’s hunger campaign programs have provided nearly 41 million meals to hungry families in Minnesota.
Participating stores and vendor locations offered multiple opportunities for consumers to contribute to the campaign. Many retailers encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up their purchase totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others prominently displayed the names of customers who donated, inviting the whole community to get involved. All food and monetary contributions collected were distributed to a variety of local food shelves, banks, and support organizations across the state.
Faribault Foods, Inc. received a Campaign Champion award. Their program support went included in-store displays to engage consumers in the fight to end hunger. As a Campaign Champion, it received $500 to donate to a food charity of their choice. The donation was made to Second Harvest Heartland.
"We are excited to be able to donate $500 to help Second Harvest Heartland and our local food banks," said Amy Schisler, customer marketing manager at Faribault Foods. "Thank you to the Bag Hunger Campaign, our retail partners, and customers who joined together to help end hunger in our community through awareness and generous contributions."
“It’s harder than ever to face hunger today. That’s something more than a half a million Minnesotans know first hand. But Minnesotans also know that their community has their back,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. “Our neighborhood grocers, their vendors, and their customers powered our hunger-relief efforts throughout the pandemic and they’re helping us fight through recovery to a better tomorrow.”
“It was exciting to see these partnerships develop over the years. It’s an inspiration how everyone’s hard work on the Bag Hunger Campaign make a positive difference for Minnesota families in need,” said Jamie Pfuhl, President of the MGA. “I applaud Faribault Foods, Inc. on its successes in this campaign. All of our participants did a great job raising awareness on a community level and rallying consumers behind this important cause.”
Faribault Foods, Inc. is a family-owned Minnesota based food manufacturer, established in 1895. The company operates manufacturing plants in Faribault, MN and Tucson, AZ. Some of our product brands include Butter Kernel, S&W beans, Kuner’s Southwest, Kuner’s, Sun Vista, Luck’s, Mrs. Grimes, ChilliMan, and Pride.