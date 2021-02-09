The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020:
Griffin Malecha and Olivia Orhn of Faribault.
Alex Bongers of Nerstrand.
Rachel Bluhm and Hannah Fisher of Medford.
Sophie Amundson, Matthew Bothun, Kaia Elstad, Spencer Glynn, Molly Hawkins, Benjamin Johnson, Mitchell Jones, Lexi Kunkel, Ellie Rohman, Evan Steiger, Ahnna Stelter, Ben Stelter, and Payton Ulrich of Owatonna.
Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester GPA and carried a minimum of 12 credits.