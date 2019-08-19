Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays has begun on various state highways in six southeast Minnesota counties as crews begin chip sealing work to help preserve the roadways, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Crack sealing work will begin Tuesday to help preserve state roads.
Motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. Delays should be minimal through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed before Labor Day.
Highways scheduled for chip sealing work include:
• Hwy 3 in Faribault
• Hwy 21 near Faribault
• Hwy 14 east of Interstate 35 in Owatonna
• Hwy 14 – two-lane highway east of Owatonna to Dodge Center
• Hwy 56 from Kenyon to Randolph
Chip sealing involves applying a thin film of heated asphalt on the road surface, followed by the placement of small rock or "chips." The chips are compacted onto the road to allow for maximum adherence to the asphalt and excess stone is swept away. A fog sealant is applied on the top before the interim striping is done on the road. Chip sealing protects the pavement from the effects of sun and water, increases skid resistance, fills small cracks and other surface defects. The treatment can extend the life of asphalt pavement by five to seven years.
Crack sealing work begins in Houston County and will proceed as weather permits. Other work is scheduled on state roads in Rice and Goodhue counties, including:
• Hwy 52 north of Rochester to Cannon Falls
• Hwy 60 from Faribault to Kenyon