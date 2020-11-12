Two years ago, area residents survived a series of tornadoes, but annually we deal with flooding, and when winter hits there are a variety of disasters that can happen from snow-induced crashes on the interstate to power outages caused by freezing rain sticking to power lines.
When first responders are stretched thin, our Community Emergency Respond Team (CERT) members are called in to help. You don’t have to be a CERT member to be helpful. If everyone took time to learn how they can be prepared when a disaster happened, the community on a whole would ultimately be prepared to deal with anything that nature threw at us. Being responsible is the best way to being prepared. Luck favors those who are prepared.
Each individual and family have unique circumstances that pertain to them. No two individuals or families are exactly the same. An elderly couple’s situation will differ from a young family of four. Granted both households will need basic food, electricity and personal care, but the care will vary. The family of four may have babies, therefore, special food, clothing will be required, whereas the elderly couple may have mobility issues. Single individuals are just as vulnerable as families. Everyone needs to assess what they will need if there is loss of electricity for any period of time; or loss of water. Often, we take these things for granted but with the winter months upon us, we all need to be prepared.
For information on how you can prepare for yourself and family visit ready.gov. Anyone interested in being notified of an emergency in your area should visit ricesteele911center.com/everbridge for more information.
Anyone interested in learning more about how to become a CERT member or in obtaining the training to be prepared should contact Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst at 507-333-0396 or Debra Petersen, CERT leader, at 507-332-0294.