The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is having an Omelet Halloween Breakfast Benefit for Scholarships from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault.
AAUW is again planning to award several scholarships to local women this coming year.
The Sons of the American Legion will be preparing made-to-order omelets, breakfast potatoes, cheese sauce, coffee, juice, and milk. There will also be an assortment of muffins to choose from and a chocolate bar treat. Adult presale tickets are $11 and $12 at the door. Children 9 and under will be $6, both presale and at the door.
Presale tickets will be available until Oct. 26 at the American Legion and from AAUW members.