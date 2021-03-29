Mayo Clinic Health System will offer a free virtual webinar, "Yoga Therapy: Relieve Pain, Manage Stress," from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Michele Hoffman, a Mayo Clinic Health System yoga therapist, will lead the class.
Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical poses, breathing practices, meditation and relaxation techniques. Although all yoga is potentially therapeutic and healing, yoga therapy is the specific application of yogic tools to address a person's physical, mental and emotional needs. Yoga therapy is a safe way of working with the natural capacity of ones body and mind to optimize well-being. Hoffman will teach gentle yoga poses that can be performed sitting in a chair or standing using a chair, as well as breathing practices and relaxation techniques that can relieve muscle tension, reduce pain, increase energy, enhance mood and improve sleep.
Register at mayoclinichealthsystem.com under "Classes and Events."