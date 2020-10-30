As we fall behind, don't fall behind on changing the batteries!
As National Parks Service officials review reports from fire and life safety inspections conducted by professional fire protection engineers, there is one consistent theme: smoke alarms without batteries! Guest cabins, apartment buildings, dormitories and single family homes all have the same issue, which means our visitors, employees, and partners may be sleeping in buildings that are not equipped to notify them of a fire.
This problem can be fixed immediately: Put a battery in your smoke alarm!
Ok, we understand that there are reasons the batteries were removed. Maybe the alarm is too close to cooking smoke or shower steam or maybe it's dirty. All of these problems can be a nuisance by causing frequent false alarms. However, the solution is not removing the battery, but cleaning or relocating your smoke alarm.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends changing smoke alarm batteries twice a year, so why not just time it with the changing of your clocks? To prepare for time-change weekend, make sure you have enough batteries available for all of your smoke detectors, and remember, when you change your clock, change your batteries.
The National Fire Protection Agency reports that having a working smoke detector in your house will cut the risk of dying in a fire by 50 percent.
The Branch of Structural Fire has sent professional fire protection engineers into the parks for many years, finding
• Almost 46% of buildings where people sleep do not have full fire alarm systems as required.
• Almost 17% of buildings where people sleep do not have smoke alarms as required.
Take action
Take an inventory of how many smoke alarms are in your house. Make sure you have a fresh battery ready for every smoke alarm. Then change the battery this weekend when you change your clock.
Housing managers: Remind your residents to change their smoke alarm batteries. Consider implementing a battery exchange program to coincide with daylight saving time changes. This will ensure your residents have fresh batteries and allow you to control the battery waste stream.
Commercial service managers: Talk to your concessions contractors about their responsibilities to ensure that their fire and life safety systems are in working order in all of their buildings.