For more than 100 years, USPS Operation Santa has connected deserving kids with generous donors who anonymously “adopt” their letters to Santa.
This year, the United States Postal Service® wants to deliver more holiday magic to even more children.
Beginning Nov. 18, customers nationwide can adopt letters to Santa online at USPSOperationSanta.com, where you can read real letters to Santa. Choose which you want to fulfill, and if you are buying gifts, ship them from your local Post
Office. You can adopt letters on your own, on behalf of a company, or even as a team.
While the letters are adopted online, the adopter must go to a Post Office that offers “Label Broker” as an on-site service to send the gift. Adopters can find qualifying Label Broker Post Offices by visiting the Post Office Locator at usps.com/locator.
USPS Operation Santa: How it works
• Step 1: Kids write letters to Santa and send to a specific address. This year, kids in 15 different cities are eligible to participate in the program.
• Step 2: Letters are blinded for any identifying information and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for the community to browse.
• Step 3: Letters are adopted by caring members of the public and the Postal community, including both customers and employees.
• Step 4: Community members shop, wrap and ship via unique barcode at participating Post Offices by Dec. 20, being sure not to include any identifying information to keep the spirit of Santa alive.
• Step 5: Happy children receive their packages from Santa and the magic of the season continues!
Please visit USPSOperationSanta.com for more information and help make a child’s holiday.