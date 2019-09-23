The Faribault Charitable Gambling Board presented a big check to the South Central College Faribault Campus Foundation representatives before their September meeting. Pictured, from left, Faribault Charitable Gambling Board Members Peter Dodge, Rick Caron, Troy Marquardt, Jim DeGezelle, Terry Meschke, Jon Sirek, Dames Douda and Jason Tobin. Also pictured: Gene Buhr, SCC Faribault Campus Foundation Fund Drive Chair and Shelly Rockman, Foundation Executive Director. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)