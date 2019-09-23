The South Central College Faribault Campus Foundation will have one more scholarship every year thanks to a donation from the Faribault Charitable Gambling Board.
At its quarterly meeting in May, the board approved a one-time request to fund an annual scholarship of $1,000 each year for a Faribault resident attending South Central College. The $25,000 donation will become an endowment, meaning it will be invested and the earnings from the donation will be used to provide the annual scholarship. The Gambling Board’s donation became the Foundation’s 36th endowment.
“The large donation from the Charitable Gambling Board was received near the end of the Foundation’s fiscal year," said Shelly Rockman, the Foundation's executive director. "We were very close to meeting our annual fund drive goal of $200,000 and this gift put us over goal for the first time in several years. Volunteers had been working hard to surpass the $200,000 mark and with this gift we ended the fund drive with $222,000 raised.”
A team of volunteers raises money every year from area businesses, individuals and alumni. Students have been awarded over $114,000 in scholarships for the current academic year as a direct result of this annual effort.
Gene Buhr, president of 1st United Bank, served as the fund drive chair in 2018-19 and the Foundation had its best fundraising year ever. Buhr has already committed to leading the effort again, so he and a team of 45 community volunteers will begin making face-to-face contacts later this fall to continue to raise money for scholarships.
“South Central College is serving the entire region with higher education opportunities that contribute to the success of businesses and change individual lives," said Buhr. "Eighty-eight percent of SCC’s Faribault Campus students live within a 30 mile radius of the Faribault campus. Supporting scholarships for students helps our friends, neighbors and employees.”
The mission of the SCC Faribault Campus Foundation is to support higher education and training programs of SCC by maintaining and growing a sound investment and endowment program, generating funds for scholarships and program support and promoting awareness of and advocating for SCC Faribault campus programs.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Shelly Rockman in the SCC Foundation Office at 507-332-5808 or contribute online through GiveMN at www.givemn.org.