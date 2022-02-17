Ruth's House is holding an online auction fundraiser through Feb. 20. 

Items available for bid include vacations, gift baskets, quilts, gift cards and more.

To bid go to https://bit.ly/RuthsHouseauction

Proceeds support the women and children's shelter, which provides housing, food and other support. See ruthshousemn.org

Items must be picked up Tuesday or Thursday at the Ruth's House Outreach Office at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault, or call 507-334-5043 to make shipping arrangements. 

