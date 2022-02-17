Ruth's House holding auction Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth's House is holding an online auction fundraiser through Feb. 20. Items available for bid include vacations, gift baskets, quilts, gift cards and more.To bid go to https://bit.ly/RuthsHouseauctionProceeds support the women and children's shelter, which provides housing, food and other support. See ruthshousemn.org. Items must be picked up Tuesday or Thursday at the Ruth's House Outreach Office at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault, or call 507-334-5043 to make shipping arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fundraiser Auction Ruth Finance Quilt Item Gift Basket Vacation Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Cry Baby Craig's settles into downtown headquarters Wanted man got stuck while fleeing, charges say Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash Live Well Lived: Coach was powerhouse leader on and off field Upcoming Events Feb 17 Community Dinner Thu, Feb 17, 2022 Feb 17 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Feb 17, 2022 Feb 18 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Feb 18, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices