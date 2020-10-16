South Central College has received a $1.29 million Advanced Technological Education Program Grant from the National Science Foundation to implement the next phase of the college’s mechatronics distance learning model called iMEC. This phase will bring mechatronics education to rural high school students through partnerships with area school districts.
“We are grateful to the National Science Foundation for seeing the merits of our project, which will provide career opportunities to rural high school students and increase the number of technicians in the workforce,” said South Central College President Annette Parker. “I am also extremely proud of our mechatronics team who in coordination with industry partners and area school districts is extending their expertise to create accessible learning for high school students.”
The college’s mechatronics program, which was established in 2009, combines mechanical (mecha) and electronic (tronics) systems to maintain the sophisticated automation equipment used in today’s sophisticated manufacturing environment. In 2013, South Central College received a nearly $900,000 NSF grant to develop its Independent Mechatronics Education Curriculum, or iMEC, which incorporates Independent Remote Experiential Learning Lab (iREAL) systems students can use in their homes or workplaces. The iREAL training systems consist of training equipment identical to that in the college’s mechatronics lab. Using the iREAL system, students can complete their course lab work at remote locations, allowing them to complete their learning from home with synchronized instruction.
With the new NSF grant, South Central College is partnering with Central Community College in Nebraska to launch the next generation iMEC 2.0. Building upon the success of SCC’s original iMEC model, the colleges will work together to deliver iMEC 2.0 curriculum and remote training aids to rural high school students.
“Our vision is to bring mechatronics not only to students who already know they are interested in automation and robotics, but more importantly to those who may not even know this is a career possibility,” said Doug Laven, the SCC mechatronics instructor who developed iMEC and again serves as SCC’s NSF Principle Investigator for this new grant. “This is going to make a real difference in the lives of these students.”
The grant is centered around a ‘Train-the-Trainer’ format that will engage faculty from both SCC and CCC to assist High School Tech Ed and STEM faculty to help deliver course content. Students will remotely take 12 credits while still in high school to earn their iMEC 2.0 certificate. From there they can enter the workforce, continue toward a mechatronics associate of applied science degree at SCC or do both.
The grant includes developing partnerships with industry. “Our original mechatronics program was established in direct collaboration with members of industry who have been extremely supportive over the years,” said Laven. “This new grant will provide further opportunities for our dedicated businesses to get involved in the education of their future employees.”
iMEC 2.0 integrates both Minnesota and Nebraska businesses representing energy, biofuels, food processing, and manufacturing with secondary and college science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators and their students. This project features educator professional development activities with business mentors, year-long school-business relationships and a mechatronics dual credit pathway using instructional aides that will enhance the learning experience.