The Faribault Senior High School class of '65 holds monthly get-together at 10 a.m. Thursday at The Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault.

All classmates and their spouses are welcome to attend. Invite other classmates who may not have email.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

