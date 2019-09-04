FSHS class of '65 holds monthly get-together Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook 27 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Faribault Senior High School class of '65 holds monthly get-together at 10 a.m. Thursday at The Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. All classmates and their spouses are welcome to attend. Invite other classmates who may not have email. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesTask force bust turns up nearly 1,000 oxycodone pillsVicki M. Savoie2 dead after car crashes trying to flee police in OwatonnaJudith 'Judy' BlackmerThomas 'Tom' McDonoughGavin releases fifth book, a collection of his best poemsGail O'ConnorLocal band achieves success while living in 'Small Towns'Gail O'ConnorLois A. Butterfield Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 4 St. Vincent de Paul Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 Faribault Rotary Club Meeting Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 Wednesday Wear Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 Faribault Farmers Market Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 Burger night on the grill Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Around the Web Washington's court case delayed until October Nebraskans in Colorado will get taste of home in Boulder Ben Wheatley set to direct Tomb Raider sequel Video: Brett Favre and Bill Swerski's Superfans talk history of Packers vs. Da Bears Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists