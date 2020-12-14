BVU, Fareway empower workforce through Strategic Partnership

Buena Vista University (BVU) and Fareway Stores, Inc. announce a Strategic Partnership, linking BVU and Fareway in an educational agreement that will assist Fareway employees in achieving their educational goals.
Under the Strategic Partnership, full-time employees and their qualifying family members, along with part-time employees of Fareway, become eligible for tuition discounts and/or grants while taking courses offered at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Discounts are also offered to qualifying students enrolled in BVU’s online and hybrid undergraduate programs. Additional tuition savings are available to students in BVU’s online organizational leadership graduate program.
“We are proud to offer this additional benefit to our employees and appreciate the partnership with BVU,” said Roxanne Kanne-Roush, Fareway Vice President of Training and Development. “We’re excited to assist our employees and their families in achieving their goal of furthering their education.”
“BVU is very excited to collaborate with Fareway Stores, Inc., an industry leader across the Midwest with more than 120 stores and 12,000 employees in a six-state region,” said Katie Smith, BVU Director of Strategic Partnerships. “This Strategic Partnership doesn’t just benefit BVU and Fareway, it will work to empower the workforce across Iowa and the Midwest.”