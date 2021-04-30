Rice County Public Health reminds parents of the importance of protecting infants and young children from vaccine preventable diseases in recognition of National Infant Immunization Week April 24– May 4.
Vaccines not only prevent disease in those who are vaccinated, but protect the entire community by helping to prevent and reduce the spread of infectious disease, said Rice County Public Health. It also states that vaccinating on time, every time is the key to protecting the community.
COVID-19 has caused many disruptions in families’ lives and children may have missed wellness checkups and vaccinations. Now is a great time to schedule well child exams and immunizations – even during a pandemic it is safe to see your healthcare provider, states Rice County Public Health.
Giving babies the recommended immunizations by age two is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases. It is also important that adults and children who spend time around infants are up-to-date on vaccinations. This helps provide a “cocoon of protection” for the infant.
Children who are uninsured or have insurance that does not cover the cost of the vaccine can receive vaccinations free through the Minnesota Vaccines for Children program. People can contact their health care provider or Rice County Public Health for more information about that program.
Rice County Public Health also provides immunizations for those without a regular source of health care. Immunization clinics are held by appointment every Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rice County Public Health, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Vaccines are supplied by the Minnesota Department of Health and are available for children who are uninsured or underinsured, or on Minnesota Health Care programs. Vaccines are also available for adults who are uninsured or lack insurance coverage for vaccines. Call Rice County Public Health at 507.332.6111 to schedule an appointment.
In Steele County, a monthly immunization clinic is held the third Thursday of each month (except January and December) from 1 to 5 p.m. at Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave. in Owatonna. Immunizations are available to children birth through 18 years (and some adults) who qualify for the state subsidized vaccine.
Steele County Public Health urges those interested to call ahead to see if they qualify for subsidized vaccines. Immunizations are available to children who are on a Minnesota health plan and children and adults who have private insurance without full vaccine coverage or who are not covered by insurance at all. A small administration fee per immunization is suggested, but no one is turned away for inability to pay. An immunization record must be presented before any immunizations are given.