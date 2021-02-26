Today in History - Feb. 26

John Chiangi and Lisa Drobnes add their comic book collection in the back of a pickup truck at Norwich, Conn., Feb. 26, 1955. The Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion has scheduled a burning of such books, inviting children to bring in 10 books in exchange for a "clean" book. Looking on from left are, Mrs. Charles B. Gilbert, former national auxiliary president; Mrs. Edward Robinson; and Mrs. Webster Copp. The scheduled bonfire brought protests from the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Book Publishing Council. (AP Photo)