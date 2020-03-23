The HOPE Center's annual event, Tour of the Tables scheduled for April 26 has been canceled due to the coronavirus and will be rescheduled for next year.
HOPE Center cancels annual Tour of the Tables event
Trending Now
-
First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rice County
-
Allina Health asks public for donations of face masks
-
Public Health: Possible virus exposure shouldn't change behaviors
-
From rural Minnesota to Nashville, Luke Simonson finds his path in music
-
Business travel banned, interactions go virtual as COVID-19 spreads
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.