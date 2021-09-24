A $500 Scholarship for a student attending an accredited institution of higher education will be awarded by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Past Presidents Parley. The scholarship this year is for any college major. Previously, it was exclusively for nursing students.
The application is totally online and can be found at mnlegionpost43.org, click on tab ”Post 43 and Unit 43 Scholarships,” scroll to the very bottom and click on link to fill out a Google Form. Supporting required documentation needs to be emailed to kadras1217@gmail.com.
Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 21. Recipients will be notified by Nov. 1.