The 45th Annual Gun Show is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 West Airport Dr., Faribault.
It is open to public, $5 per person. Children 16 and under are free, but will only be admitted if they are accompanied by an adults. Breakfast will be served both days. All federal and local firearms laws and regulations must be observed.
No reservations will be accepted without prior payment. 80% of each table must be arms or of related items. Tables are $30 for both days. Set up will begin after noon on Friday. There will be armed guards on duty 24 hours a day.
Call John E. Chappuie at 507-323-4364 or D.R. Lockeryby at 507-332-8249 for more information on reserving a table or with any questions.