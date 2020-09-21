The Faribault Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is planning to hold the following virtual candidate forums next week:
• Faribault School Board — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29
• Rice County Commissioners — 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Faribault City Council — 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30
• State District 24B Representative — 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1
• State District 24 Senator — 7 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1
For more than 40 years, Faribault AAUW has held local candidate forums, open to the public and Faribault City Hall. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an online version of candidate forums are being tried this year. Candidates have been sent invitation letters and need to fill out a form online, reached at bit.ly/AAUWFaribaultForum. A recorded version will be put on YouTube and can be watched up until the election.
Contact Forum Coordinator Pauline Schreiber at cyndyharrison@mns.com or 507-334-9598 with any questions.