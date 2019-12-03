The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce that they are now accepting orders for the 2020 Rice SWCD Tree Sale from December into April, on a first come first serve basis. Since many species sell out, call for availability after Feb. 26.
The trees typically arrive around the second week of April. The district also offers tree mats, fertilizer packets and other supplies. From shrubs to beautiful trees, the district has a great selection of species to meet the conservation needs of property owners. The trees may be planted in urban and rural areas for windbreaks, wildlife habitat, agroforestry, erosion control, and other conservation practices.
The Rice SWCD Tree Sale features twenty-six species of trees and shrubs available for spring planting. New species available this year include Norway Poplar and Balsam Fir. Most of the stock is bare-root, but a few potted evergreens are available. The district may also be able to special order species not listed on the order form.
Again this year, tree orders can be placed online and be paid by credit card. Visit the Rice SWCD’s online store at riceswcdonlinestore.com. A paper order form may also be downloaded from the website. If you would like to receive a paper copy through the mail, please contact the Rice SWCD office at 507-332-5408. For those looking to restore woodlots, windbreaks, or create woodland habitats contact the Rice SWCD office for assistance from staff with backgrounds in forestry.