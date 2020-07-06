River Bend Nature Center is hosting the following three camps next week for preschoolers through third graders:
Busy Bees Camp — from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14. Take a closer look at the extremely busy lives of bees (pollination, honey and hives).
Open to preschool and kindergarten aged children — $75 per person, $63 for River Bend Member. Pre-registration is required for this program by Saturday, July 11.
Critter Connection Camp — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16. Learn about animals at River Bend and how they are connected to the natural world. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Camps will devote half of the day or more on the assigned theme. The other part of the day will be spent doing traditional camp activities that may include but are not limited to games, teambuilding and hiking.
Open to children in first through third grade — $135 per person, $123 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Monday, July 13.
Stewardship Days: All Clear — from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 or Thursday, July 16. Help clear the trails at River Bend to make them enjoyable for all the visitors by walking the trails cleaning up trash, cutting back brush, and clipping low hanging branches. This is a great activity for the whole family.
Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is required by noon the day before the program.
For more information or to register call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/summer-camp.