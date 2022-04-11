Senior dining at Buckham West, April 13-19 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.April 13: Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy Peas & Carrots, Apple Crisp w/ToppingApril 14: Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce & Sour Cream Mexican Corn, Cherry Crunch Dessert w/ToppingApril 15: Salmon Loaf, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream Side Green Salad, Bar (Good Friday)April 18: Baked Chicken, Mashed Potato/Gravy Broccoli, Blushing PearsApril 19:Roast Beef, Mashed Potato/Gravy Corn w/Pimento, Cherry Crisp w/Topping Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault couple charged with meth sales Changes coming to 3 Faribault intersections Incumbent, DFL challenger running in District 19A The so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' bill Masonic Lodge carries on in smaller, still historic space Upcoming Events Apr 11 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices