Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

April 13: Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy Peas & Carrots, Apple Crisp w/Topping

April 14: Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce & Sour Cream Mexican Corn, Cherry Crunch Dessert w/Topping

April 15: Salmon Loaf, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream Side Green Salad, Bar (Good Friday)

April 18: Baked Chicken, Mashed Potato/Gravy Broccoli, Blushing Pears

April 19:Roast Beef, Mashed Potato/Gravy Corn w/Pimento, Cherry Crisp w/Topping

