...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM CDT TUESDAY...
...LONG DURATION AND UNPRECEDENTED SIGNIFICANT AIR QUALITY EVENT
UNFOLDING ACROSS MINNESOTA...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Purple or Very Unhealthy
category. This will be a long duration and unprecedented
significant air quality event for Minnesota.
* WHERE...Central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 3 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers over
most of Minnesota. There will be some slight improvement in air
quality throughout Friday and Friday night. However, on
Saturday northerly winds behind a cold front will bring more
smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in
Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota. This reinforcing batch of
heavy smoke is expected to arrive starting Saturday morning.
Smoke will continue pouring into the state throughout Saturday
and into Sunday. High pressure will build over the area for
Sunday and remain over the area for Monday into Tuesday morning.
Smoke will recirculate under the high pressure, leading to
prolonged period of heavy smoke. Fine particle levels will begin
to improve Tuesday as southerly winds start moving the smoke
out of the state. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the
Purple AQI category, a level considered very unhealthy for
everyone, across north central and south central Minnesota. This
area includes St Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nation
of Mille Lacs. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the
Red AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone,
across northern and central Minnesota. This area includes
Alexandria, Mankato, Albert Lea, and the tribal nations of Upper
Sioux and Prairie Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
avoid all physical activities outdoors. The general public should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-
quality. You can find additional information about health and air
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-
air-quality-and-health.