Minnesota’s climate is becoming warmer and wetter, and the Department of Natural Resources is taking action to identify climate-related changes, understand the impacts of these changes on the state’s natural resources and recreation, mitigate the impacts as much as possible, and adapt to those impacts that cannot be avoided.
These actions range from measuring changes to alerting Minnesotans to the effects of climate change, to planting tree species that will survive better in a warmer climate, to installing renewable energy options, like solar panels, at state parks and DNR buildings.
“We want people to know that Minnesota’s climate is already changing and will continue to do so. Across state government, we are working together and with our partners to reduce our contributions to those changes and adapt to the changing climate and reduce negative impacts to Minnesota’s resources and people,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Climate Week is a great opportunity to talk with Minnesotans about what we’re doing to manage for climate change.”
The DNR highlighted its management actions during Climate Week (Sept. 23-28), when leaders across the country and world showcase efforts to address climate change. Now in its 11th year, Climate Week began in New York City in 2009 and this year will include a United Nations Climate Action Summit.
The DNR has worked hard to communicate the changes state climate experts are seeing. Toward that end, the DNR recently created a new website describing how Minnesota’s climate is changing, the impacts to natural resources and recreation, and what DNR is doing to address it.
The DNR is part of group of state agencies working on climate change adaptation and mitigation. It also collaborates with other partners, such as universities, federal agencies, local governments and tribes on climate change issues.