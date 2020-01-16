Peter Larsen, an assistant professor and researcher at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, presented to the Faribault Rotary Club about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer Wednesday.
Larsen and his team of researchers have assembled to combat the spread of CWD in Minnesota. His presentation offered a lucid explanation regarding the science behind the disease and emphasized how easily CWD can be transmitted.
He also debunked some myths about the disease, citing it is not a “zombie deer epidemic,” but still a significant threat to the natural ecosystem of the state. Larsen noted that other states such as Colorado have widespread issues due to the abundance of CWD, and that the disease has the potential to spread quickly within Minnesota (he noted two additional counties in Minnesota where CWD has been discovered).
However, Larsen noted his team is currently testing new diagnostic tools that could detect CWD more rapidly in both hunter-harvested and live deer. This innovation would be a major step towards preventing the spread of the disease, since the current process can take several weeks and requires the animal be killed to retrieve the lymph nodes for testing. Larsen’s presentation was one of many he is doing across the state and exemplifies the value in having a top-tier research institution in our own backyard at the University of Minnesota.