During the January Red Cross Blood Drive at the Faribault American Legion, Faribault exceeded the Red Cross goal by 13 pints. A goal hasn't been exceeded by that large an amount since 1965. The Faribault American Legion again surpassed their goal in March, this time by five pints.
The next Red Cross Blood drive at the Faribault American Legion will be Monday, May 24. Visit redcrossblood.org/ or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed if all of the appointment slots are filled.