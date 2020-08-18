The Steele County Fair Board hosts its first-ever drive-thru Food Fest.
Food vendors, that would have been at the fairgrounds during the fair, will be at the fairgrounds Friday through Sunday to offer some of those delicious food items that we get every year during the fair. This will be a drive through event, so stay in your car and a person will come to your car to take your order.
Put as many people as you want into a car, but only cars will be allowed to enter the Food Fest Trail, and no one will be allowed to leave or get out of your car.
Hours for the event are as follows:
• Friday and Saturday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Sunday — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
A map of the trail will be given to visitors as they enter the fairgrounds with vendor sites identified plus the vendor menu. The trail starts at south end of the fairgrounds on the corner of Hartle Avenue and 18th Street and there will be no fee to enter the Food Fest Trail.