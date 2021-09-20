The Board of Directors of Reliance Bank is pleased to announce that Nichol Dehmer has been hired as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Dehmer comes to Reliance Bank with a deep background in accounting and community banking. She will lead the bank’s strategic Vision of high-performance growth and digital advancements.
Reliance Bank has grown swiftly since its inception in 2007 with emphasis on small business banking relationships and a deep commitment to community relations and community development. “Bringing a leader of Nichol’s background to our bank at this critical time of expansion and re-direction for community banks is most strategic”, commented Bank President Todd Markman. She has the multi-faceted experience of leading bank leadership teams and small businesses to achieve growth and investment returns. Having Nichol here will allow me to continue to concentrate on our customers, our southern MN market/growth and fulfill my executive role here in Faribault while Nichol orchestrates our overall growth strategies, both geographic and digital and execution of our Vision 2025.”
Dehmer began her career in public accounting rising to partner at Clifton, Larson, Allen, focusing on the financial services sector. She then accepted an executive leadership position in community banking at St. Paul-based Sunrise Bank as COO and eventually became President tripling the size of the bank, collapsing multiple charters, and leading the team during the ups and downs of economic cycles. In recent years, Nichol has immersed herself into several business initiatives primarily in affordable housing and financial technology. She has been the President of the Minnesota Multi Housing Association; is the founder of YardHomesMN delivering tiny dwellings and promoting affordable housing through nonprofits; has been a consultant to OneAppOregon designing websites for renters to find and qualify for housing; and was Chief Growth Officer for Urban FT – one of the banking and payment industries fastest growing financial technology providers.
The Reliance Bank Board has been actively engaged in CEO succession planning. “Nichol Dehmer is a proven stalwart in community bank leadership, stated Board Chair Terry Saber. We could not be more pleased to have the caliber of individual that Nichol is, joining and leading our outstanding team through the challenging years ahead in community banking.”
University of Minnesota Accounting graduate and Certified Public Accountant, Dehmer has received several awards through her business career including Northwestern Financial Review Top Women in Banking, 2015 Top 50 Women in Business, 2014 Top Women in Finance, and 2011 Twin Cities Business Journal 40 under 40. Her board activity includes both housing and Bank/Finance boards. Housing boards includes Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota Board Chair, Family Housing Fund Board Member, and LISC Advisory Board Member. Dehmer is currently co-chair of the Drake Bank St. Paul Board and has been a board member of Sunrise Banks, Mayor Carter Community Savings, and United Financial Making a Difference Board.