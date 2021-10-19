Rev. Gatluk Reat, a Sudanese Lutheran pastor from Faribault, will give a presentation about his mission trips to Africa at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Pastor Reat has been accompanied by several people from Faribault on his trips to Africa. These efforts have brought support for churches, hospitals and villages in the Gambella region, an area that borders western Ethiopia and eastern South Sudan.
Pastor Kirk Griebel, a pastor from Owatonna that works with Pastor Reat, says, "Pastor Reat is an amazing pastor. He works hard to support the Sudanese Christians over a large area here in Southern Minnesota and supports several congregations in Africa. He's a very dedicated servant of the Lord."
Everyone is invited to the presentation.