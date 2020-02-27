Rochester Community and Technical College's Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs’ accreditations have both been reaffirmed by the Commission on Dental Accreditation. The Commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the United States Department of Education.
Both the RCTC Dental Assisting program and the Dental Hygiene program were awarded the accreditation status of approval without reporting requirements. No additional information is requested from either program at this time. The next site visit for each program is scheduled for 2026.
“We are very excited and pleased that the dental hygiene program is fully accredited again with no reporting requirements,” stated RCTC Dental Hygiene Instructor Cherie Fritz, RDH, BS. “This is not only a great accomplishment for RCTC but for the wonderful communities that our graduates serve. We are very proud of our long history of being an excellent program for students and employers.”
“Receiving continued accreditation by the Commission on Dental Accreditation represents a milestone in our pursuit of providing Rochester Community and Technical College students with a high-quality Dental Assisting Program that meets the ever-changing needs of dentistry and fulfils the requirements set by the Board of Dentistry,” stated RCTC Dental Assisting Instructor Nikkilynn Rud, LDA, CDA, BAS. “We are proud of our track record of innovation and success in delivering a high-quality educational program in partnership with our local dental community.”
Rochester Community and Technical College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information about the programs visit RCTC.EDU/ACADMEMICS and select the Health and Healthcare Support Services academic pathway.