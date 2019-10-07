The Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) meet Monday, Oct. 14 at Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault.
A $2 donation for scones and coffee is suggested. Social time begins at 9:15 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10. The program will be information and a tour of Mill City Senior Living. Donations will be collected for Lincoln Elementary School’s Health Office.
FARE is an organization of teachers and support staff who have retired from any area of education and from any school. Anyone interested is welcome to to join the group. Information on legislative issues and retirement will be shared. For more information call, Mary Osborne 507-330-1992.