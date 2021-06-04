Christine Bothun has been hired as the Online Learning coordinator for Faribault Public Schools. She will oversee all aspects of the Falcons Online Academy, which is a new online learning option available to all K-12 students.
“I believe that all students can learn, but not every student learns in the same way," Bothun said. "Having an online learning academy will allow for additional options for student learning and success, greater flexibility and independence, innovative instruction and learning, and an option for increased course offerings. Not every student is successful within a traditional school schedule for a variety of reasons, an online learning option will allow Faribault Public Schools an additional option for educating its children and preparing them to be successful learners and citizens.”
Bothun returns to Faribault Public Schools after serving as director of the Center for Academic Achievement at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School for the last five years. She was previously a special education teacher at Faribault Public Schools for 15 years.
“I am very excited to be returning to Faribault Public Schools,” Bothun said. “I am looking forward to working with a great leadership team and wonderful teachers in offering an additional innovative educational option to the students of our community.”
Bothun earned her bachelor of arts degree in social work from the College of St. Benedict and her masters of education from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She also obtained her autism certification from Hamline University and ed specialist degree from the University of St. Thomas.
Bothun lives in Faribault with her husband and two children. She enjoys spending time with her family, coaching volleyball, attending sporting events, playing the piano, crafting and reading.
For more information on Falcons Online Academy, visit faribault.k12.mn.us/online.