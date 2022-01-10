The Faribault Lions Club was one of many organizations and individuals that participated, for a second year, in the new community tradition of donating a decorated Christmas tree and displaying it in Central Park. After a few days of sharing, so that all the public can enjoy, each tree is donated to a local household who enjoys the tree in their home. The Lions Club decided on a smaller tree that would brighten a smaller apartment or house. This year, there were over 30 decorated trees that helped spread Christmas cheer and wishes of good will.