Open skate sessions at the Faribault Ice Arena for the next few weeks are as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 28 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29 — 6-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6 — 6 -8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13 — 6-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday Oct. 18 — 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Free day with canned food donation)
Saturday, Oct. 19 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20 — 6-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 — 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 — 6-8:30 p.m.
Rules are posted at the Ice Arena.
The cost is $5 per person or $18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches that can be purchased at the Community Center. Skate rentals are available at the arena for $3/pair.