Shopko Optical’s new center at 300 Western Ave., Faribault, opened Nov. 22.
The new center will provide patients with comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.
“We are excited to expand our comprehensive eye care services to Faribault,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “With this new location, we can continue our mission of offering quality eye care to patients.”
In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Faribault’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact the Faribault Lions Club.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, and is also an open-access provider for VSP.