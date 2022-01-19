...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Voting begins in MnDOT’s 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest
Voting is now open for the 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.
After receiving nearly 11,000 creative name submissions in December, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting. The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.
The majority of this year’s finalists are new name ideas, but the 2022 finalists do include a small group of names that were runners-up in 2021.
Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open through Wednesday, Jan. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.
In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the new named snowplows will be located – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.
Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @mndot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the “Name a Snowplow” contest, as well as winter weather alerts, safety messages, project updates and more.