The Cathedral boutique and lunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Lunch — a sandwich, dessert bar, coffee and lemonade — will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m for $7.
Vendors will include Celtic soaps, quilting, Thirty-One, pet treats, jewelry, spun wool, painted items, photography, holiday items and much more. Proceeds from this event will be used for the Historic Preservation of the Cathedral and The Fisher House for veterans' families.
Contact co/chairs, Kris Raaen at 507-210-0290 or Jeanie Mortenson at 507-332-7003 for more information.